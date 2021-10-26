Catholic World News

Chinese bishop taken into police custody again

October 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: BIshop Shao Zhumin of Wenzhou has been by police to an undisclosed location. While official sources say that the bishop is “on vacation,” Catholics in the region assume that he will undergo a series of “education” sessions, aimed to persuade him to accept the authority of the government-backed Patriotic Association.



Bishop Shao, who is not recognized by the Chinese government, has been arrested numerous times over the past several years. Usually he is held for 10-15 days, although in 2017 he was in custody for seven months.

