Nicaraguan bishops seek fair vote, blast political repression

October 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Nicaragua have called for “free, fair, and transparent” voting in the country’s November 7 election, when President Daniel Ortega will seek a third term. Church leaders have condemned the regime’s human-rights violations and repression of political opponents, as well as “the threats to the Catholic Church, offenses against its priests and bishops, the limitations in the issuance of visas or residence to foreign priests, the harassment of lay parishioners and other illegal and intimidating actions.”

