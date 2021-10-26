Catholic World News

Former Cleveland seminarians allege sexual coercion, inadequate response

October 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The matter at hand does not involve any conduct with a minor, any physical contact with any person (sexual or otherwise), or any criminal activity whatsoever,” the Diocese of Cleveland said in response to the allegations.

