Action Alert!
FALL CHALLENGE! $100,764 left to raise in order to win a matching $105,000 grant! Please help us meet the Challenge!
Catholic Culture Dedication
Catholic Culture Dedication
Catholic World News

Former Cleveland seminarians allege sexual coercion, inadequate response

October 26, 2021

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: “The matter at hand does not involve any conduct with a minor, any physical contact with any person (sexual or otherwise), or any criminal activity whatsoever,” the Diocese of Cleveland said in response to the allegations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Vision Book Cover Prints
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.