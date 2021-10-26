Catholic World News

Sri Lanka’s intelligence chief files complaint against priest

October 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, Father Cyril Gamini Fernando alleged in an online forum that Sri Lanka’s intelligence services were linked to the 2019 Easter bombings killed 269 people.

