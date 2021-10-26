Catholic World News

St. Peter’s Square hosts cardiology mobile clinic for poor

October 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The initiative was organized by Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, head of the Office of Papal Charities, and doctors from the San Carlo di Nancy Hospital.

