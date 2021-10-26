Catholic World News

Hundreds of Lutherans, Catholics go on joint pilgrimage to see the Pope

October 26, 2021

» Continue to this story on Rome Reports

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis welcomed the German pilgrims of Mit Luther zum Papst (With Luther to the Pope) and said, “Always remain attentive to God’s melody in your life. Then many voices will join to form one song. This is also where ecumenism happens, in Germany and in many other parts of the world.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!