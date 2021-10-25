Catholic World News

Papal plea for Libyan refugees

October 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis issued a statement of support for “migrants, refugees, and others in need of protection in Libya” at the conclusion of his regular Angelus audience on Sunday, October 24. Decrying the fact that refugees who are stopped on the Mediterranean are returned to Libya, where they face “inhumane violence,” the Pope challenged the international community to “keep its promises to seek common, concrete, and lasting solutions” for the refugee crisis.

