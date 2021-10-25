Catholic World News

Jeffrey Sachs named to Pontifical Academy

October 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Jeffrey Sachs, the controversial Columbia University economist and proponent of population control, to be a member of the Pontifical Academy for Social Sciences.



Sachs has been a leading figure in the UN’s sustainable-development drive. A frequent critic of US foreign policy, he has been criticized for his ties to China and his unwillingness to condemn Chinese human-rights abuses.



Sachs has been a regular participant in Vatican conferences on development and other economic topics during the current pontificate.

