Sow seeds of an equitable economy in soil contaminated by finance, Pope tells Vatican conference

October 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a conference organized by the Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice (CAPP) Foundation, Pope Francis warned against both “individualistic visions” and “the collectivistic visions that today are reemerging in a new form, concealed behind projects of technocratic standardization.”



In explaining Catholic social doctrine, the Pope referred to “the mystery of God himself, who, as Trinity, a communion of persons, inspires us to find our fulfilment in generous openness to others (solidarity), through collaboration with others (cooperation), and through commitment to others (responsibility).”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

