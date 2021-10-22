Catholic World News

Pope sends anniversary greetings to Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew

October 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message of congratulations to Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew, who is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his election as Archbishop of Constantinople.



In his message the Pope makes a special point of praising the Orthodox leader for “your commitment to safeguarding creation and for your reflection on this issue, from which I have learned and continue to learn much.”

