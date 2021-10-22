Catholic World News

Myanmar: more military assaults on church targets

October 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The military in Myanmar opened fire on a Baptist church in the village of Tiang Rua this week, then set up headquarters inside the damaged church as troops occupied the area, burning homes and sending residents into hiding. The military has targeted regions where Christians are concentrated, claiming that the churches organize resistance against the government.

