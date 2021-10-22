Catholic World News

Pakistani Muslims bulldoze Christian graves

October 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pakistani Christians have protested the destruction of graves at a cemetery in the Sialkot district of Punjab. Muslims, claiming to own the property, knocked down tombstones in a part of the cemetery, and threatened the remove the rest. Local police were indifferent to calls from the Christian community to stop the destruction.

