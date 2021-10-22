Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Pakistani Muslims bulldoze Christian graves

October 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pakistani Christians have protested the destruction of graves at a cemetery in the Sialkot district of Punjab. Muslims, claiming to own the property, knocked down tombstones in a part of the cemetery, and threatened the remove the rest. Local police were indifferent to calls from the Christian community to stop the destruction.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

