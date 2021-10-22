Catholic World News

Marian pilgrim route back to life after lockdown

October 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Over 12 million tourists a year walk along the Ruta Mariana, an ancient pilgrim route along the traces of the Virgin Mary that starts in Spain, crosses Andorra and reaches France, at the feet of the Pyrenees,” according to the report.

