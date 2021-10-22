Catholic World News

Catholic groups outline priorities ahead of Glasgow COP26 climate change summit

October 22, 2021

Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: On October 4, Pope Francis and other religious leaders issued an appeal ahead of COP26, the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. On October 9, Pope Francis delivered an address to lawmakers on the conference.

