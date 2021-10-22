Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper rues record arrests at US-Mexican border

October 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The October 21 edition of L’Osservatore Romano devoted prominent front-page coverage to a Washington Post article on the record arrests at the US-Mexican border.



“The dream of the new border is shattered against the still too tight regulatory meshes that try to curb the flow of undocumented persons who try to cross the boundary every day, too often at the cost of their lives,” the newspaper commented.



L’Osservatore Romano drew particular attention to the plight of “the youngest who undertake the journey alone, sent by their families of origin across the border, in an attempt to save them from poverty or, worse, by the recruitment by organized crime.”

