Papal message to Italian Catholics encourages conversion to God, ecological conversion

October 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a message to participants in the 49th Social Week of Italian Catholics, whose theme is “The planet we hope for: environment, work, future.”



“To get back on our feet, we must convert to God and learn to make good use of his gifts, first and foremost creation,” the Pope wrote in the message, dated October 4 and released on October 2. “Let us not lack the courage for ecological conversion, but above all let us not lack the ardor of community conversion.”



Pope Francis also offered three “road signs” as reflections: “mindfulness of people at crossings,” “no parking” (i.e., the danger of a negative attitude within parishes and other Catholic communities), and “the obligation to turn.”

