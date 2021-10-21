Catholic World News

Chilean diocesan building looted, torched

October 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The headquarters of the Diocese of Tlaca, Chile, were looted and torched on October 18, in what diocesan officials called an act of “irrational violence.” The destruction—by unknown assailants—“does nothing to solve the problems of Chile,” the diocesan statement continued. The country has been shaken by vandalism and arson in recent weeks.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!