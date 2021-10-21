Catholic World News

Archbishop opts out of Synod process

October 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Wolfgang Haas of Vaduz, Liechtenstein has announced that his archdiocese will not take part in the consultative process leading up to the Synod on Synodality, explaining that the process “runs the risk of becoming ideological.”



Archbishop Haas—whose small archdiocese includes just twelve parishes and about 28,000 faithful—said that anyone interested in contributing to the process “can still do so by contacting the archbishop or the vicar general’s office directly.”

