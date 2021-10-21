Catholic World News

Vatican launches recovery plan for Rome hospital

October 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced a recovery effort to address an “economic and management crisis” at a historic hospital on Rome’s Tiber Island. The San Giovanni Calibita-Fatebenefratelli Hospital, founded in 1585 by the Hospitalers of St. John of God, has a history of service to the poor and, during World War II, of sheltering Jewish refugees—who were diagnosed with a fictitious communicable disease that deterred Nazi authorities from searching the premises.

