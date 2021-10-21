Catholic World News

Benedict XVI still has ‘zest for life,’ longtime secretary reports

October 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI remains “absolutely full of zest for life,” Archbishop Georg Gänswein reported, despite his recent remark that he looks forward to joining old friends in the afterlife.



Archbishop Gänswein remarked that Benedict has been practicing “the art of dying well” for “many years” now. He said that the 94-year-old former Pontiff is “stable in his weakness, crystal-clear in his head.”

