Catholic senator: no comment on Pope’s condemnation of abortion

October 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Asked for his reaction to the remark by Pope Francis that abortion is “truly murder,” Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania declined to comment. “He’s the Holy Father and he speaks for the Catholic Church, but I’m not going to comment on his statements,” the senator said. Casey, who says that he is pro-life, pointed instead to his voting record—which has won praise from the abortion lobby, NARAL.

