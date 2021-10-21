Catholic World News

USCCB president: Synod can foster call to holiness, participation in Church life

October 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The theme of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops is For a synodal church: communion, participation, and mission. The synod began in Rome on October 9 and in local dioceses on October 17.



“This synod is an opportunity to meet the immense and important request of the Holy Father to engage in dialogue to better understand our call to holiness and feel the responsibility to participate in the life of the Church,” said Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops. ““Outreach, communication, support, and encouragement are vital in order to be missionary disciples.”

