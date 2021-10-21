Catholic World News

Italian bishops, delegates ponder ‘the planet we hope for’

October 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Over 140 Italian bishops and 670 delegates are gathering in the southeastern Italian city of Taranto for the 49th Social Week of Italian Catholics. The theme of the event is “The planet we hope for: environment, work, future.”

