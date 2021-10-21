Catholic World News

‘Beyond the threshold of shame’: Vatican newspaper rues plight of children in Yemen, Afghanistan

October 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In the October 20 edition of L’Osservatore Romano, the most prominent front-page story was devoted to a UNICEF report on the plight of children in war-torn Yemen and a Wall Street Journal article on Afghans selling their children to pay debts. In Yemen, according to UNICEF, “400,000 children suffer from severe acute malnutrition,” and 8.5 million children “do not have access to safe water, sanitation, or hygiene.”

