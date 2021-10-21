Catholic World News

Papal praise for children’s spontaneity after disabled 10-year-old interrupts audience

October 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: After a 10-year-old disabled boy ran up to Pope Francis during his October 20 general audience, the Pope praised the child’s “freedom and spontaneity” and gave him his zucchetto.



The Pope added, “Jesus tells us, ‘If you do not become like children, you will not enter the kingdom of God.’ It is the courage to be close to the Lord, to be open to the Lord, to not be afraid of the Lord. I thank this child for giving this lesson to all of us.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!