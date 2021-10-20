Catholic World News

Catholic group opposes federal judicial nominee

October 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The activist group CatholicVote has opposed the nomination of Justice Beth Robinson, a member of Vermont’s supreme court, to a federal appeals court. Before taking her seat on the bench, Robinson, as a lawyer, fought to require a Catholic couple who owned a printing company to produce material for the pro-abortion group, Catholics for Choice.

