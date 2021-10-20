Catholic World News

‘Hypocrisy’ of West harms standing of Christians in Pakistan, cardinal says

October 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Crux, Cardinal Joseph Coutts of Karachi says that “the duplicity, the hypocrisy” of the Western powers make life more difficult for the Christian minority in Pakistan. Islamic militants, he explained, identify all Christians with the West. “They see us as the devil, the product of colonialism,” he said. The cardinal criticized Western powers—particularly the US—for trying to impose a new political regime in Afghanistan, saying, “You cannot just push democracy down their throats.”

