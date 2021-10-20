Catholic World News

Holy See backs Serbia on Kosovo, foreign minister says

October 20, 2021

» Continue to this story on Tanjug

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Secretary for Relations with States, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, and Serbian Foreign Affairs Minister Nikola Selakovic took part in an event at the Pontifical Lateran University marking the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations.



In a tweet, Selakovic announced the “intensification” of Vatican-Serbian relations, and he told the state news agency Tanjug that “the Holy See was providing principled support to Serbia in terms of the preservation of its territorial integrity and sovereignty.” Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, and half the world’s nations, including the US, recognize Kosovo’s independence.



Serbia (map), which has 7.1 million people, is 85% Orthodox, 5% Catholic, and 3% Muslim. Kosovo (map), which has 1.9 million people, is 93% Muslim and 6% Christian.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!