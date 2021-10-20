Catholic World News

Catholic primate says he raised concerns about focus of Armagh event

October 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, the Primate of All Ireland, expressed concerns about the tone of an Anglican cathedral service marking the 100th anniversary of Northern Ireland’s political separation from the Republic of Ireland, which had gained its independence from the UK.



“I got a lot of emails and letters saying, ‘listen, we want nothing to do with the year 2021, 1921, for us it is simply something that we regret, we see it as a terrible moment of grief and separation’, and I, in many ways, share those,” said the Primate.

