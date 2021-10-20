Catholic World News

Forced to flee Afghanistan, Catholic mission waits to start a ‘new page’

October 20, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Pope St. John Paul II established the Catholic mission in Afghanistan in 2002 and entrusted it to the Barnabite order. It was headquartered in the Italian embassy until the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in August.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!