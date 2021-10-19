Catholic World News

Vice-president Harris shared investigation evidence with abortion lobby, whistleblower charges

October 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Attorneys for David Daleiden—whose undercover videos exposed Planned Parenthood involvement in the sale of fetal tissue—charge that Vice President Kamala Harris illegally shared evidence with the National Abortion Federation (NAF) while she was serving as attorney general of California.



Harris had pursued criminal charges against Daleiden, and authorized a raid on his apartment. Daleiden’s attorneys, citing court documents, contend that the materials taken from his apartment were immediately shared with the NAF, supporting NAF in its lawsuit against the pro-life activist.

