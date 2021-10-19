Catholic World News

Arson suspected in fire at Scotland’s national shrine

October 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A fire that damaged the shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes on October 17 was “deliberately set,” a spokesman for the shrine says.

