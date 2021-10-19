Catholic World News

English bishop rues police block on last rites for slain lawmaker

October 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark Davies of Shrewsbury has challenged the decision by police to block a priest who attempted to administer the last rites to Sir Davis Amess after the noted lawmaker was fatally stabbed by an assailant on October 15. “Every Catholic Christian hopes to receive the Sacraments and be accompanied by the prayer of the Church in the final crisis of our lives,” the bishop said. He remarked that hospitals recognize the urgency of allowing priests to administer the sacraments, but “this is not always comprehended in emergency situations.”

