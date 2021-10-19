Catholic World News

Vatican sets new rules for postulators of sainthood causes

October 19, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has issued new rules for the postulators who promote the causes of candidates for beatification and/or canonization. The new rules are designed to guard against conflicts of interest, limiting the postulator’s access to funds collected to advance a cause.



The new rules are part of a reform of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints. A review of Vatican finances in 2015 found a near-total lack of control on the finances involved in promoting causes. In 2016, Pope Francis approved interim rules to address the problem.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!