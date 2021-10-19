Catholic World News

Bible software, Qu’ran removed from Apple store in China

October 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A Bible software company has removed its app from the Apple store products available in China, and Apple itself has removed a Qu’ran app, to comply with Chinese restrictions.

