Pope shares survivor’s letter pleading for clergy to face truth of abuse

October 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Please, do not sweep things under the carpet, because then they start to stink, putrefy, and the rug itself will rot away,” an abuse survivor said to seminarians in an Italian letter sent to Pope Francis. “Let us realize that if we hide these facts, when we keep our mouths shut, we hide the filth and we thus become a collaborator.”

