Wave of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

October 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The South Asian nation of 163 million (map) is 89% Muslim and 9% Hindu, with Christians constituting a tiny minority. The violence against Hindus, and vandalism of Hindu temples, followed “a viral social media image perceived as insulting to the country’s Muslim majority,” according to the report.

