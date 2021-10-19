Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal discusses work of Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue

October 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope St. Paul VI established the Secretariat of Non-Christians in 1964, and Pope St. John Paul II established its successor dicastery, the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, in 1988. Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot has been its president since 2019.

