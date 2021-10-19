Priest who sought to give last rites to British lawmaker says he respects police decision

Catholic World News

October 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: David Amess, a pro-life Catholic member of Parliament, was killed on October 15. Police prevented a priest from administering last rites.

