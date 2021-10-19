Catholic World News
Priest who sought to give last rites to British lawmaker says he respects police decision
October 19, 2021
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: David Amess, a pro-life Catholic member of Parliament, was killed on October 15. Police prevented a priest from administering last rites.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!