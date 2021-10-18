Catholic World News

17 Christian missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

October 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A group of 17 Christian missionaries from the US and Canada were seized by an armed gang in Haiti on October 16, as they were traveling home from work at an orphanage. The kidnapping victims were representatives of Christian Aid Ministries; they were reportedly taken captive by members of a gang that has targeted religious groups.

