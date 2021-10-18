Catholic World News

Patients come first, Pope reminds biomedical researchers

October 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The patient comes before the illness,” Pope Francis reminded members of the Biomedical University Foundation during an October 18 audience. The Pontiff thanked the group for “promoting the human development of research,” with a focus on care for the person, as a time when others “pursue the profitable paths of profit.”

