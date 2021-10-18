Catholic World News

Myanmar’s military strikes 2 churches

October 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, Myanmar’s military destroyed a Baptist church in Chin State (map) and shelled a Catholic church in Kayah State (map).



Buddhism is the official religion of the Southeast Asian nation of 56.6 million (map); the nation is 77% Buddhist, 8% ethnic religionist, 8% Christian, and 4% Muslim.

