Sicilian archdiocese imposes moratorium on godparents

October 18, 2021

The Archdiocese of Moratorium has imposed a three-year moratorium because "the once-sacred role has become secularized and merely a way for parents to network and secure connections with local power brokers, including the mafia," according to a summary of the report.



The Code of Canon Law addresses baptismal sponsors in Canons 872-874.

