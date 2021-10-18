Catholic World News

Private papal visit to Assisi announced

October 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff’s fifth visit to Assisi will take place next month. During the private visit, Pope Francis “will share moments of listening and prayer with about 500 people from all over Europe in preparation for the World Day of the Poor on 14 November,” Vatican News reported. (The Pope established the World Day of the Poor in 2016.)

