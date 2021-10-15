Catholic World News

Pope lauds ‘ambitious goal’ of eliminating hunger

October 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), for the annual observance of World Food Day, Pope Francis observed that “overcoming hunger once and for all is an ambitious goal.” He remarked on the paradox that “more than 3 billion people do not have access to a nutritious diet, while on the other hand, almost2 billion people are overweight or obese.” The Covid epidemic, he said, has presented the world with an opportunity to change, “to make ethical and sustainable choices,” to address the problem of hunger.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

