Vatican-backed abuse research institute expands mandate

October 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father Hans Zollner, SJ, a member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors and founding president of the Center for Child Protection at the Pontifical Gregorian University, said that the institute will examine the sexual and spiritual abuse of adults, including the abuse of seminarians and nuns by their superiors.

