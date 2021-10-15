Catholic World News

Latino Catholics are among the most vaccinated religious groups

October 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “82% of Catholic adults said they were at least partially vaccinated as of August — data that included 86% of Latino Catholics and 79% of white Catholics,” according to the report.

