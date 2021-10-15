Catholic World News

Children have suffered most from lockdowns, Vatican diplomat says

October 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Janusz Urbanczyk, the representative of the Holy See to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, told participants in a conference that children “are some of the most vulnerable of our population and have suffered most from the lockdown and closure of schools due to the pandemic.”



“Schools represent the possibility of a better life than the one they are currently living,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!