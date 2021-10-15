Catholic World News

English bishops call for 9 days of prayer to defeat attempt to legalize assisted suicide

October 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The novena, asking the intercession of Pope Saint John Paul II, who spoke courageously about the infinite worth of each human person and witnessed to the cross in his final illness, calls upon Catholics and all who share our view that assisted suicide is wrong, to pray with perseverance that this Bill will be defeated,” said Bishop John Sherrington, Lead Bishop for Life Issues for the English and Welsh bishops.

