Catholic World News

Chinese bishop, imprisoned for years, dead at 99

October 14, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Stephen Yang Xiangtai, the retired leader of the Handan diocese, died on October 13 at the age of 99, after a long illness.



Bishop Yang was arrested in 1954 and again in 1966, and served more than a decade in labor camps before being released in 1980. He became Bishop of Handan in 1999. In 2011 he consecrated his successor, Bishop Joseph Sun Jigen, secretly, to avoid a ceremony led by a bishop who had been consecrated illicitly.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!